It’s Time to Move on From Jeff Hafley

On the weekend before Halloween, the Boston College Eagles’ football program revealed itself to be nothing but a house of horrors.

It should not be a surprise to anyone who has been following this team this year. From what may be the worst offensive line in FBS football, to a quarterback who looks more lost than the first time he stepped on the turf at Alumni Stadium, to a non-existent running game, to special teams that have been shaky at times, to even a defense that has look suspect all season, the team has been shaky all year.

But now, following a loss to a Connecticut Huskies team that no Eagles team should ever lose to, and haven’t before Saturday, there’s no hiding the dire straits the program has entered.

There’s no hiding it anymore. Jeff Hafley is not the answer for this program. And it’s time to move on.

We have previously expressed the virtue of holding on to Hafley. He is a first time head coach, after all, and we knew going into his tenure it would be a project.

We have gotten to the point, however, where BC’s football program is as weak as it has been since the Frank Spaziani era in 2012. Holding on to Hafley in his position undoes the work the program has done in recent years to grow in legitimacy. It is a laughingstock, and the department needs to do something that will stem the tide, and do it now.