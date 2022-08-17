Four Eagles Named To USA IIHF Women’s World Championship Roster

The 2022 IIHF Women’s World Championship takes place next week in Denmark, and as has been the case for a while now, there is plenty of Boston College representation on the American roster.

Olympians Alex Carpenter, Cayla Barnes, and Megan Keller, mainstays on the Team USA squad for a few years now, return to the team for the 2022 World Championships. They are joined by forward Hannah Bilka ‘23, who will make her first appearance on USA’s senior national team.

Bilka is no stranger to the national team program, though. She played on the USA U-18 roster for two years, winning gold in 2018, and also played for the USA U-22 team in 2019 as well. Barnes and Keller won Olympic gold in 2016 at the Pyeongchang games, with Alex Carpenter joining then in 2022 with the trio earning the silver medal in Beijing.

Team USA is looking to earn their first major gold in a few years. Canada took the top spot in the 2022 Olympics as well as the 2021 World Championships, and with 2020 cancelled for the COVID-19 pandemic, 2019 marks the last time the Americans took good in a top-level women’s championship.

Congratulations to the quarter of Eagles, and especially to Hannah Bilka, as they look to bring gold back to the United States!