BC Women’s Hockey Can’t Keep Up With #3 Northeastern In 5-0 Loss

Boston College Women’s Hockey lost another tough one on Tuesday night against Northeastern, losing decisively by a final score of 5-0. We’re running out of ways to write “BC lost again” (regardless of the sport), so we’ll change it up a bit and write the recap in rhymed iambic pentameter:

We weren’t very good today, it’s true

And losing 5 to nil has left us blue

But really BC didn’t do too bad

A better shot diff’rential, BC had

For after giving up like 50 shots

To almost every team this year (that’s lots),

Northeastern only put up 36

And Abbey Levy kept us in the mix

However, BC’s offense couldn’t deal

With all Northeastern’s talent and their zeal

Alas, the shutout was their final fate

And so the losing streak will not abate

Up next the Eagles spar with Holy Cross

(Yes, they that only eat of applesauce)

Crusader Women’s Hockey struggles much

So facing them right now is pretty clutch

In league they’ve won just one in sixteen games

A loss to them would be dog-sits-in-flames

So while right now the Eagles’ eyes are black

Expect BC to get right back on track

The puck will drop this weekend and we’ll play

At 2pm on Friday/Saturday

Do not give up on Boston College yet

Come playoff time this team can be a threat