BC Women’s Hockey Extends Skid, Suffers Weekend Sweep To UConn

Boston College Women’s Hockey dropped the puck on the 2nd half of the season this weekend, and while the addition of transfer Michaela Boyle to the roster added a bit of excitement, the weekend really couldn’t have gone much worse than it did. The Eagles suffered a weekend sweep at the hands of UConn, dropping to 10-10-0 on the year and finding themselves starting to dig quite a hole for the Hockey East tournament.

Friday evening’s game was the worst of the two contests as far as competitiveness goes, as the Eagles continued their struggles on the shot chart with a brutal 44-20 drubbing. The score line wasn’t much better, with UConn turning the screws little by little, notching a goal in each period and taking what ended up being a pretty easy 3-0 shutout down in Storrs. There weren’t really any bright spots in this one, and the Freitas Ice Forum has been a house of horrors for BC for a while now, so we’ll never speak of this game again.

Saturday’s game was better for the Eagles but definitely a more painful outcome. Boston College fell behind 2-0 on two goals early in the second period by UConn, and you felt like this game would be more of what we got on Friday. But BC, to their credit, fought back valiantly, mounting an absolutely bananas comeback in the third period.

Freshman Keri Clougherty got the party started, tallying the first goal of her career with 9 minutes and change left in regulation. Then, unbelievably, Abby Newhook and Hannah Bilka both scored within 28 seconds of each other with just over a minute left to play in regulation to give BC the miraculous 3-2 lead — and it felt like the good times might finally be back on the Heights.

But if watching Boston College sports has taught us anything over recent years, it’s to expect pain. UConn scored to tie the game just 43 seconds later with the goalie pulled with 24 seconds left to play and went on to find a winner in overtime, taking the 4-3 win at Conte Forum and ripping BC fans’ hearts bodily from their chests.

Brutal. Unfortunately, the train of Husky pain just might continue in a few days. #3 Northeastern comes to town on Tuesday night, and the Eagles will look to pull of the huge upset. Puck drop is at 7pm on NESNplus.