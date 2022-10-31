2022-2023 NCAA Women’s Hockey Pairwise Rankings

Pairwise Rankings:

NCAA “National Collegiate” Women’s Hockey

Welcome to the 2022-2023 NCAA Women’s Hockey Pairwise Calculator! Using this tool, you can play around with the results of this year’s women’s college hockey season and see its effect on the Pairwise Rankings. With the NCAA’s move to NPI for women’s hockey this season, BC Interruption is currently the only place on the internet with accurate NCAA Women’s Hockey Pairwise Rankings.

When it’s conference tournament time, check back here to find our annual Tournament Predictor: You’ll be able to enter your predicted results for the conference tournaments in an easy-to-use bracket setup and see the resulting Pairwise Rankings. You can see the 2022 version here.

Simple instructions to get you started:

To edit game results, go into the “Results” tab. You’ll see a line for every game of the season. You can edit the score for any past game(s), or enter a score for any future game(s). Once you’ve changed your results in “Results,” pull up the “PWR” tab to see the resulting Pairwise Rankings.

And that’s it!

A few important notes and tips:

It’s always possible that our calculator has an error somewhere, especially in a year like this with such a major change (RPI to NPI). We’ll do our best to look for and fix any potential bugs as the year goes on. If you spot any, please reach out!

Overtime wins count as a partial victory in the NPI calculation at 67% of a win. Ties, as always, count as 50% of a win, as do shootout wins in games where they occur.

The “Grid” tab will show you the familiar Pairwise Comparison grid. However to make things a little easier, on the “PWR” tab, we’ve also included a matchup calculator that will allow you to easily see the comparisons between two selected teams. Just select two teams, and the comparisons will populate.

Score margin in games does not affect the rankings — only win/lose/tie. Whether a winner is decided in regulation or overtime, however, does matter.

To remove results, you need to double click on the cells with scores in them and delete everything in the cell for both team’s scores. The sheet reads non-blanks as a score: for example, two blanks is “no game,” but two [space]’s will be read as a 0-0 tie.

To add a game, just add a line in the “Results” tab like the rest of the lines. Just make sure you spell each team name exactly the same as the rest.

Actual game results do not update automatically. I will be periodically updating throughout the week. The spreadsheet will then update with the new results if you refresh the page. You can see which dates’ games have been included at the top of the calculator. If you are impatient, you can always type in the missing results manually in the “Results” tab.

Once you change results in the “Results” tab and switch over to the “PWR” tab, give it a second. The results will update, but maybe not instantaneously. It’s a pretty big spreadsheet.

If you have any questions, comments, or bugs to report, I can be reached at grant dot salzano at gmail dot com.

Enjoy!