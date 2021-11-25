2021-2022 NCAA Women’s Hockey KRACH Calculator

KRACH Ratings:

NCAA “National Collegiate” Women’s Hockey

Welcome to the 2021-2022 BC Interruption Women’s Hockey KRACH Calculator!

USCHO posts women’s hockey KRACH ratings every year, but we have a few added features that USCHO is lacking.

First, our KRACH calculator allows you to edit game results and see its effect on the ratings. This is useful for “what if” situations where you want to see where a team would be ranked if they had won a game that they lost, or vice versa. To do this, just edit a score in the “Results” tab of the spreadsheet.

We also include a built-in calculator that uses the KRACH ratings to determine the odds of any two teams winning a given game.

A word of caution — the spreadsheet involves infinite iterations, so if you change a result and the numbers go all wonky on you... well, sorry. All I can say is to refresh and try again. If you have any questions, comments, or bugs to report, I can be reached at grant dot salzano at gmail dot com.

One other thing to note is that while the Pairwise is treating overtime wins as fractional wins (we’ve heard that it may be 67%, but the NCAA hasn’t officially released the pre-championships manual yet to confirm the actual number), we’re treating overtime wins as full wins for KRACH purposes. KRACH is measuring a team’s ability to earn a result, after all. If they do it in overtime, more power to them.

For more information about KRACH Ratings and how they are calculated, check out USCHO’s and CHN’s explanations posted online.