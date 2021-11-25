2021-2022 NCAA Women’s Hockey Pairwise Rankings

Pairwise Rankings:

NCAA “National Collegiate” Women’s Hockey

Welcome to the 2021-2022 NCAA Women’s Hockey Pairwise Calculator! Using this tool, you can play around with the results of this year’s women’s college hockey season and see its effect on the Pairwise Rankings.

When it’s conference tournament time, check back here to find our annual Tournament Predictor: You’ll be able to enter your predicted results for the conference tournaments in an easy-to-use bracket setup and see the resulting Pairwise Rankings. You can see the 2020 version here.

Simple instructions to get you started:

To edit game results, go into the “Results” tab. You’ll see a line for every game of the season. You can edit the score for any past game(s), or enter a score for any future game(s). Once you’ve changed your results in “Results,” pull up the “PWR” tab to see the resulting Pairwise Rankings.

And that’s it!

A few important notes and tips:

For some reason our numbers are not matching up with USCHO’s Pairwise numbers. We’re not sure why, but this has become something of an annual tradition. Historically our numbers have been right and USCHO has had to make corrections, but it’s always possible that our calculator has an error somewhere. We’ll do our best to look for and fix any potential bugs as the year goes on.

This year’s tournament will have some changes from past years, and unfortunately we won’t know the details until the NCAA produces their annual “pre-championships” manual (usually sometime in December). For starters, we are expecting the field to be expanded to 11 teams. We also have overtime games to deal with in the Pairwise now, since OT wins only count as a partial victory in the RPI calculation, and it’s not yet known exactly what that percentage will be. Men’s hockey is using 55%, but we have heard behind the scenes that women’s hockey will be using 67%. Our calculator will use use 67% for an OT win until we hear otherwise. Ties, as always, count as 50% of a win.

The “Grid” tab will show you the familiar Pairwise Comparison grid. However to make things a little easier, on the “PWR” tab, we’ve also included a matchup calculator that will allow you to easily see the comparisons between two selected teams. Just select two teams, and the comparisons will populate.

Score margin in games does not affect the rankings — only win/lose/tie. Whether a winner is decided in regulation or overtime, however, does matter.

To remove results, you need to double click on the cells with scores in them and delete everything in the cell for both team’s scores. The sheet reads non-blanks as a score: for example, two blanks is “no game,” but two [space]’s will be read as a 0-0 tie.

To add a game, just add a line in the “Results” tab like the rest of the lines. Just make sure you spell each team name exactly the same as the rest.

Actual game results do not update automatically. I will be periodically updating throughout the week. The spreadsheet will then update with the new results if you refresh the page. You can see which dates’ games have been included at the top of the calculator. If you are impatient, you can always type in the missing results manually.

Once you change results in the “Results” tab and switch over to the “PWR” tab, give it a second. The results will update, but maybe not instantaneously. It’s a pretty big spreadsheet.

If you have any questions, comments, or bugs to report, I can be reached at grant dot salzano at gmail dot com.

Enjoy!