What If? The 2024 NCAA Women’s Hockey Tournament Pairwise Predictor

*Be patient after making changes. Due to the number of iterations needed, it can take several seconds for the sheet to recalculate. Results will only update once all dropdowns are filled. Be sure to WAIT for everything to calculate! You can tell if it’s done by looking at the bottom right of the sheet:*

Not working on your phone? You may need to exit your Twitter (or other application) internal browser and open this page directly from Chrome/Safari.

For years, USCHO has provided a fantastic tool allowing you to plug in theoretical results of the men’s hockey conference tournaments and see its results on the Pairwise rankings. Unfortunately, a similar tool was never available for women’s hockey.

But as they say, necessity is the mother of invention. So here at BC Interruption, we built it ourselves. This is the eighth year of the BCI Women’s Pairwise Predictor, and version 8.0 carries over the same great features from past years while incorporating the newly updated Pairwise calculations.

The interface is pretty self-explanatory — just follow the instructions on the sheet. Starting with the Hockey East opening round games on the bottom right, use the drop-down menus to select who you think will win each game. Move next to the conference quarterfinals, and then input across to the “Finals” and “Champion” columns.

You have two options for how to input results: You can either start fresh and input everything from scratch, or, you can select “Y” next to “Autofill Higher Seeds?” and it will fill every incomplete dropdown with the higher seeded team in that matchup, allowing you to tweak from there with fewer clicks. Just keep in mind that once you touch a field, it will no longer autofill, though everything else will correctly autofill based on what you selected in that field. When in doubt, if you want to start over or if things go wonky on you, just refresh the page.

The “Semis” column will auto-populate with matchups based on conference tournament re-seeding rules once you input the quarterfinals results, and the next round’s drop-downs will turn on once you complete the previous round’s selections. If you make a selection that’s not possible (for example, if you select BC winning in the “Finals” but then go back and make them lose in the “Semis”), the Predictor will inform you of the error and highlight the field(s) you need to fix.

One you input a full set of results, the box at the top right will update to show the resulting Pairwise Rankings. The first two teams out will be provided as well, to see how close they were to making the field.

This year’s iteration of the predictor required several changes thanks to some new Pairwise calculations, so it’s certainly possible that there could be some bugs. If you encounter any, or if you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to reach out either in the comments or by email at grant dot salzano at gmail dot com.