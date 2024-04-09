Boston College Baseball Loses Beanpot Final to Northeastern 7-0

On Tuesday night, the Boston College baseball team played Northeastern in the Beanpot Final. The Huskies entered the game 24-7 overall and atop the CAA standings with a 7-2 conference record. BC lost to Northeastern 10-6 earlier this season on March 19.

Evan Moore made his second start of the year for the Eagles and pitched well, throwing four innings of two-run ball while striking out eight batters. Kyle Kipp relieved Moore in the fifth inning but could only record one out. He gave up two hits, one walk, threw one wild pitch, and was charged with three runs, as Northeastern seized a 5-0 lead.

The Huskies scored two more runs in the seventh, cementing their lead. The Eagles offense was uncharacteristically quiet in this game. They managed just one hit, struck out 13 times, and were shut out for the first time all season.

With this loss, BC falls to 17-14; the team will play Dartmouth on Wednesday before welcoming No. 14 Wake Forest for a weekend series in Chestnut Hill.