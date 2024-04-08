Claudell Harris Jr. and Prince Aligbe Enter the Transfer Portal Out of Boston College

This past weekend, two Boston College men’s basketball players reportedly entered the transfer portal. Neither Claudell Harris Jr. and Prince Aligbe officially announced anything, but both are reportedly set to leave the program.

Boston College guard Claudell Harris plans to enter the transfer portal, sources told ESPN. Averaged 13.7 points and shot 37% from 3-point range this season, began his career at Charleston Southern. Signing with @YMAPAAsports. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) April 5, 2024

Boston College sophomore Prince Aligbe will transfer, source told @TheFieldOf68.



Aligbe averaged 4.7 points and 3.4 rebounds this past season 18.6 minutes. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 5, 2024

Neither player posted any sort of farewell message on social media, though Aligbe did retweet the report and seems to acknowledge that he’s on his way out. It’s possible that they are both just testing the waters to see what opportunities could be out there for them, so it’s no guarantee that they will leave Boston College, but it certainly has become a strong possibility.

Harris is a big loss for the roster, after he was 2nd in scoring for the team this past season after transferring from Charleston Southern. With Quinten Post graduating and Jaeden Zackery also entering the portal, BC is losing all three of their top scorers. Harris was a crucial factor in several games from a scoring standpoint especially, playing a vital role in their upset win over Clemson in the ACC Tournament and plenty of other games.

Aligbe is a promising prospect, but he did not progress as quickly as some fans were hoping he would. Aligbe is a solid wing defender and fit well into Earl Grant’s “gritty not pretty” team identity, but he never really found his footing on offense and really struggled to create his own shots. Perhaps a change of scenery and coaching will allow him to develop on that side of the ball.

We wish Claudell and Prince the best of luck wherever they end up next!