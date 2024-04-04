Cutter Gauthier Included in Hobey Hat Trick Finalists

As expected, Boston College sophomore Cutter Gauthier has been named a Hobey Baker finalist, earning a spot in the Hobey Hat Trick final 3. Gauthier’s fellow nominees are North Dakota’s Jackson Blake and Boston University’s Macklin Celebrini.

Gauthier leads all players in the NCAA with 37 goals so far this season, and is tied with Celebrini for second (behind BC teammate Will Smith) in points with 64. Gauthier also leads the country in game winning goals, scoring the winner in 10 of BC’s 39 games. He has points in all but 5 of BC’s games so far this season, and has 18 multipoint games this year. He has nearly doubled his output from last season, fully avoiding the sophomore slump and going from 35 points (15 g, 20 a) to 64 points (37 g, 27 a).

A Boston College player has won the Hobey Baker award 3 times so far: David Emma won in 1991, Mike Mottau won in 2000, and Johnny Gaudreau won in 2014.