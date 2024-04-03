Boston College Men’s Basketball’s Jaeden Zackery Enters Transfer Portal

On Wednesday afternoon, reports indicated that junior guard Jaeden Zackery intends to enter the transfer portal.

Boston College junior guard Jaeden Zackery will go portaling, source told @TheFieldOf68.



Zackery averaged 11.3 points and 4.2 assists and shot 41 percent from 3 this past season. Has averaged double-figure scoring all 3 seasons in Chestnut Hill. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 3, 2024

Zackery was one of the first recruits of the Earl Grant era, transferring from Chipola College and arriving at the same time as the coach and making an immediate impact. As a freshman starter, he logged an impressive 10.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.7 assists while providing his trademark gritty defense that would shine over his next several years in the program (he never averaged less than 1.5 steals per game with the Eagles). He also provided some big-time moments in the ACC Tournament — most notably his dagger three to put BC up five against Wake Forest in overtime and eventually knock the Demon Deacons out of the NCAA Tournament bubble.

Over the next two years, Zackery came to define the program that Grant was striving to build — Grant even went so far as to declare “JZ is BC basketball.” A perfect embodiment of the “gritty, not pretty” mantra that has become the calling card for the Eagles, Zackery nevertheless provided his fair share of pretty moments — who can forget his solo 8-0 stretch against #6 UVA last year? That pull-up triple in Jayden Gardner’s mouth to put the Eagles up 12 has to be one of the biggest shots in recent BC basketball memory. Zackery averaged double-digit points in all three seasons with the Eagles, was a clear team leader and an excellent representative of the university, and provided the fans with many memorable moments. We wish him the best of luck in the future, and thank him for his major contributions to the program.