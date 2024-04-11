Boston College Men’s Hockey Defeats Michigan to Earn Place in National Championship Game

Jacob Fowler made 32 saves tonight in a 4-0 shutout victory over Michigan to send BC to the National Championship. The Eagles will face Denver for the trophy on Saturday.

The Eagles made it 1-0 just a minute and twenty seconds into the game, as Ryan Leonard got the puck to the net and made a perfect pass to Will Smith. Both teams got some good chances as the period went on, and Michigan dominated in shots on goal, but the score stayed 1-0 BC through 20 minutes of play.

With 7:34 to go in the second, Smith scored again to make it 2-0 BC and then Cutter Gauthier immediately scored an unassisted breakaway to make it 3-0 Eags. The Eagles took that 3-0 lead into intermission.

The Eagles boosted their lead to 4-0 with 14:54 to go in regulation off a Gabe Perrault wraparound goal. Fowler continued to make some fantastic saves as the period went on, keeping BC in the lead, and the Eagles held on for a 4-0 victory to send them to the National Championship game.