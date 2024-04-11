ARE YOU READY? Frozen Four Gamethread: #1 Boston College vs #10 Michigan

We made it. The Boston College men’s hockey team is just two wins away from hoisting their first NCAA national championship trophy since 2012. And the team that will face them in their first game is the Michigan Wolverines, who are making their third-straight Frozen Four appearance. None of this will come easily.

We’ve been working hard this week to prepare fans for the 2024 Frozen Four. Read our preview of this game and all of our in-depth Frozen Four coverage here.

Who: #10 Michigan Wolverines (23-14-3) vs #1 Boston College Eagles (33-5-1)

Where: Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, Minnesota

When: Thursday April 11th, 2024

Puck Drop Time: 8:30pm ET (7:30pm CT)

How to Watch: Thursday’s semifinal games will be broadcasted and streamed on ESPN2

Live Stats: Live stats will be available here.

How to Follow: Follow the game on X (Twitter) by checking in with our live coverage at @bcinterruption

How to Listen: Listen to the game on WZBC radio in the Boston area on 90.3FM or live on their YouTube channel