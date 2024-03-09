Gamethread: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs Louisville

The Boston College men’s basketball team beat Miami on Wednesday, ensuring that they’ll finish with a better than .500 record in the regular season. BC’s 2024 season will come to a close on Saturday against the lowly Louisville Cardinals as the Eagles look to complete a season sweep of Louisville. The Cardinals are last place in the ACC and losers of six-straight games, while BC finally ended their four-game losing streak earlier this week.

Who: Boston College Eagles (16-14, 7-12) vs. Louisville Cardinals (8-22, 3-16)

When: Saturday, March 9th @ 5:30 PM EST

Where: KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY

How to Watch: This game will be available on the CW Network.\

How to Follow: Follow the game on X (Twitter) by checking in with our live coverage at @bcinterruption