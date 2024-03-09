Boston College Men’s Hockey Defeats Merrimack, Ends Regular Season with a Win

Boston College men’s hockey ended the regular season with a win, defeating Merrimack 6-4 on the road tonight.

The game stayed scoreless throughout the first period, with both team getting some decent chances but neither scoring.

Jan Korec let one past with 11:17 to go in the second, allowing Merrimack to take a 1-0 lead, and just over 2 minutes later the Warriors went up 2-0.

The Eagles went on the penalty kill with 4:43 to go in the second, and 40 seconds later Mike Posma passed to Jamie Armstrong for a shorthanded goal to cut Merrimack’s lead to 2-1. With 18 seconds to go on the Merrimack power play, Will Smith scored to tied the game up with BC’s second shorty of the game. The 2-2 tie held into intermission.

The Warriors took back the lead just over a minute into the third, going up 3-2, but Eamon Powell quickly got wine back for BC to tie things up at 3. The Eagles finally took their first lead of the game with a beautiful shot from Colby Ambrosio, putting them up 4-3. With 7:41 remaining, Smith made a perfect pass to Cutter Gauthier to give BC a 5-3 lead.

With 30 seconds remaining, Armstrong managed to get the puck past the Merrimack on a fluke of a goal to get his second of the game and make it 6-3 BC. Merrimack scored with 5 seconds remaining, but it was too little far to late and BC took home a 6-4 win.