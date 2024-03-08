Preview: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs. Louisville

Who: Boston College Eagles (16-14, 7-12) vs. Louisville Cardinals (8-22, 3-16)

When: Saturday, March 9th @ 5:30 PM EST

Where: KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY

How to watch: This game will be available on the CW Network.

The Boston College men’s basketball team beat Miami on Wednesday, ensuring that they’ll finish with a better than .500 record in the regular season. BC’s 2024 season will come to a close on Saturday against the lowly Louisville Cardinals as the Eagles look to complete a season sweep of Louisville.

BC defeated the Cardinals in Conte Forum in mid-February behind big performances from Claudell Harris and Devin McGlockton. Saturday’s season finale will be in Louisville against a Cardinal team that has been one of the most disappointing P6 teams of the year. They’ve won just three games in the ACC and will finish last in the conference by a few games.

Louisville has lost six games in a row and ranks 200th in KenPom, putting them in the same neighborhood as teams like Georgetown, Fordham, and Temple. Suffice it to say, Louisville is more than ready to finish 2024 and never talk about it again. They have four players who average at least 30 minutes per game and five players who average double digits points. Guard Mike James leads the team in scoring and averages 13.1 points and 5.1 rebounds. Brandon Huntley-Hatfield is a 6’10 junior who is second on Louisville in scoring and leads the team in rebounding, averaging 8.4 per game.

The Eagles are simply looking to finish the regular season on a winning note and are set up well to do that. Quinten Post has put up 73 points and is averaging a double-double in his last three games. Look for Post to continue his hot streak in his last regular season game for Boston College.