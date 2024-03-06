Boston College Bounces Back to Beat Miami 67-57

The Eagles came out with energy tonight, which was encouraging considering their last game was a 90-65 loss to Pittsburgh at home. They were led by Quinten Post. The big man was called for his 2nd foul at the 9 minute mark, so he played a majority of the first half in foul trouble. With Post out and/or in foul trouble, Boston College did a terrible job on the defensive boards. Miami secured 7 offensive rebounds which is just shy of their average amount per game for the season (9.7). Aside from the rebounding, the Eagles sustained the Hurricanes’s runs and fought their way back into the game. Post was aggressive offensively and helped keep the game within striking distance capping off the half with a 3 at the buzzer. The Eagles entered intermission down 32-28 but trailed by as many as 10.

The Eagles offense came out of the break firing on all cylinders. Boston College quickly took the lead and never looked back. Mason Madsen and Post both led the Eagles from the perimeter as they combined to shoot 7 of 16 from the 3 point line. Madsen has played great basketball in the second half of the year and finished the game tonight with 12 points. He had been averaging over 15 points per game over his last 7 before the off-night Saturday against Pittsburgh. Post also played a great game and finished with 19 points on 8 of 14 from the field while adding 9 rebounds. The game got chaotic towards the end, but Boston College weathered the storm. The Eagles had struggled against full court pressure for most of the year, however, tonight they seemed to handle it much better. BC did struggle on the boards tonight, allowing 14 offensive rebounds for the game, but thankfully Miami shot just 33% from the field.

The Hurricanes are not one of the better teams in the ACC, as tonight was their 8th straight loss, but they are still a tough basketball team. The Eagles were able to bounce back after a bad loss on Senior Night and come out with a good win. Aside from the hectic end to the game, the Eagles offense finally seemed to be clicking. The ball moved around the floor, Post continued to be aggressive, and Post and Madsen were able to knock down some perimeter jumpers to extend the lead. The Eagles were also able to keep their lead and close out the game which has been difficult for them at points this season.

Boston College will play Louisville this Saturday to conclude the regular season. The ACC Tournament starts next Tuesday in Washington, D.C. They are currently projected to play in the 12 vs 13 matchup against Notre Dame, which is good news considering Boston College swept the Fighting Irish this season. However, the winner of that game is projected to play Pittsburgh which proved to be a tough matchup for Earl Grant’s squad. Let’s hope the Eagles can travel down to Louisville to earn their 17th win and close out the season on a high note.