Boston College Women’s Basketball Defeats Clemson to Advance in ACC Tournament

The Boston College women’s basketball team continues to peak at just the right time, as the Eagles defeated Clemson by a score of 85-72 today in order to advance to the second round of the ACC Tournament. This Eagles previously lost to Clemson by 10 points this season, but have now won 3 games in a row after snapping a 10 game losing streak.

The Eagles dominated the first quarter, scoring 23 points and limiting Clemson to 13. BC was only behind for 2 minutes and 21 seconds of the entire game today, as Clemson jumped out to an early lead which the Eags immediately squashed. BC took a 42-34 lead into halftime despite being outscored in the second, and the Eagles maintained a lead for the remainder of the game to pull off the 85-72 victory.

The Eagles had a strong game across the board today, shooting 49% overall, hitting 7 3-pointers, and forcing 20 turnovers. Teya Sidberry was the standout player of the matchup, recording a double-double with 20 points and 10 assists. T’Yana Todd and Dontavia Waggoner also had phenomenal games, with Todd leading her team with 24 points and grabbing 2 steals, and Waggoner scoring 18 points and grabbing 5 boards. Of Todd’s 24 points, 15 were scored off of her 5 3-pointers.

Up next, BC will face Louisville at 11 AM tomorrow (March 7). The game will be available to stream via the ACC Network. So far this season, BC has lost to Louisville by 28 points on the road and more recently by just 2 points at Conte. The Cardinals, who had a first round bye in the conference tournament, are coming off of a 74-58 loss to #17 Notre Dame last Sunday.