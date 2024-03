Boston College will head to Miami to take on the Miami Hurricanes tonight at 7 ET. The Eagles will look to bounce back and spoil the Hurricanes Senior Day after their Senior Day was spoiled by Pittsburgh over the weekend.

Who: Boston College Eagles (15-14, 6-12 ACC) vs. Miami Hurricanes (15-14, 6-12 ACC)

When: Wednesday, March 6th @ 7pm

Where: Watsco Center, Coral Gables, FL

How to Watch: The game will be broadcast on ESPNU