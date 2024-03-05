Preview: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs Miami

Who: Boston College Eagles (15-14, 6-12 ACC) vs. Miami Hurricanes (15-14, 6-12 ACC)

When: Wednesday, March 6th @ 5pm

Where: Watsco Center, Coral Gables, FL

How to Watch: The game will be broadcast on ESPNU

Both teams are amongst, if not the most, disappointing squads in the ACC this season and both have collapsed down the stretch. For Boston College, they enter Wednesday’s contest having lost four straight (with their last win coming against this Miami squad in Chestnut Hill). In that stretch, they have given up 84, 81, 72, and 90 points, respectively — with the 72 coming against singularly offensively inept Virginia. Giving up 90 points to Pitt, at home on Senior Night, and in spite of a 30-point performance from Quinten Post, screamed that the team has given up. How they show up in Coral Gables will be interesting to see, with essentially nothing left to play for this season.

As disappointing as Boston College has been, Miami has arguably been worse. After last year’s run to the Final Four, Miami has fallen off a cliff. Yes, they lost catalysts Isaiah Wong and Jordan Miller, but with Nigel Pack, Wooga Poplar, and Norchad Omier returning, many thought Miami would compete for a tournament spot this year. Not so. Miami limps into this one having lost seven in a row. Nigel Pack has not played since February 14th, and despite the Omier-led offense averaging 76.8 PPG, Miami has struggled significantly on the defensive end of the floor.

Last time out, Miami’s weave offense gave BC’s (already questionable) perimeter offense significant fits. Omier is comfortable shooting 3s, and he drilled a couple open looks as BC got lost guarding the flurry of dribble handoffs. Grant went briefly to a zone, which gave the Eagles a boost and helped them to pull away. How the Eagles show up defensively will determine this one, because BC’s offense will be able to score.

We’ll see you tomorrow at 5.