Boston College Men’s Hockey Defeats Quinnipiac in Overtime to Advance to Frozen Four

Boston College men’s hockey pulled off the comeback victory tonight, defeated Quinnipiac 5-4 to earn a spot in the Frozen Four.

The Eagles had a goal called off for a high stick in the first period, and that was it for both teams in the first 20 minutes as they ended the period tied at 0.

Quinnipiac made it 1-0 early in the second with a power play goal, and they took a 2-0 lead seconds later. The Eagles went on the power play shortly after the second Bobcats goal, and Ryan Leonard immediately scored to cut the Quinnipiac lead to 2-1.

With just over 8 minutes to go in the second period, Andre Gasseau scored from Oskar Jellvik and Lukas Gustafsson to tie the game up at 2. The Bobcats took back the lead with 4:01 to go in the second, going up 3-2, but with 2:05 to go in the second Leonard scored his second of the game with a power play goal to tie the game at 3.

The teams came into the third tied at 3, but the Bobcats immediately took back the lead with a power play goal to make it 4-3.

With just 4:44 to go in regulation, Aram Minnetian tied the game up at 4 to keep BC in it, and the teams went to overtime locked at 4, and Jack Malone pulled off overtime heroics to send BC to the Frozen Four with a 5-4 victory.