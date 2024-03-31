How to Watch NCAA Tournament: #1 Boston College vs #9 Quinnipiac

One win away from the Frozen Four! After winning their first round regional match-ups in Providence, the Boston College and Quinnipiac men’s hockey teams will square off on Sunday afternoon with the winner earning the right to travel to St. Paul for the 2024 Frozen Four. BC has been the top team in the country for months now, but Quinnipiac are the defending national champions and play a very tough brand of playoff hockey. The Eagles defeated the Bobcats once already on opening night of the regular season, and they’ll have to battle it out again if they want to keep their national championship hopes alive.

Who: #9 Quinnipiac Bobcats (27-9-2) vs #1 Boston College Eagles (32-5-1)

Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion, Providence, RI

When: Sunday March 31st, 2024

Puck Drop Time: 4pm ET

How to Watch: Today’s game will be broadcasted and streamed on ESPN2

Live Stats: Live stats will be available here.

