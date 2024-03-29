Boston College Men’s Hockey Defeats Michigan Tech, Advances in NCAA Regionals

The Boston College men’s hockey team defeated Michigan Tech 6-1 tonight and advances to play tonight’s winner of Quinnipiac vs Wisconsin on Sunday afternoon.

Under a minute into the game, Oskar Jellvik made a perfect pass to Cutter Gauthier to put BC up 1-0. The Eagles went on a power play with just under 8 minutes to go in the first, but Michigan Tech tied things up with a shorthanded goal midway through the power play. That 1-1 tie held through the period, although BC led in shots on goal after 1.

Just under 7 minutes into the second period Ryan Leonard gave BC back the lead, picking up a rebound to make it 2-1 Eags. Unfortunately for BC, with 7:42 to go in the second Gabe Perrault was tossed from the game for contact to the head. The Eagles, however, killed the 5 minute penalty and came out of it still up 2-1 and took that lead into intermission.

The Eagles boosted their lead to 3-1 when a great play from Jack Malone led to a Connor Joyce goal. BC almost made it 4-1 immediately after that third goal, but the refs called it off. It wasn’t long, however, before BC officially made it 4-1 with a perfect Will Smith pass to Jellvik.

The Eagles ended up with a 5 minute power play of their own midway through the third period, and Ryan Leonard scored about a minute in to make it to the score 5-1 BC.

With 8:35 to go in regulation, Gauthier scored his second of the game to make it 6-1 Eagles, and that held as the final.