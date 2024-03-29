How to Watch NCAA Tournament: #1 Boston College vs #20 Michigan Tech

It’s the first round of the 2024 NCAA tournament! The Boston College men’s hockey team stands just four wins away from claiming a national title. The first team they’ll face on their journey is the Michigan Tech Huskies, champions of the CCHA and the 16th overall seed in the tournament field. BC is a heavy -2.5 goal favorite and they are expected to easily win this one, but nothing is ever guaranteed in playoff hockey.
Who: #20 Michigan Tech Huskies (19-14-6) vs #1 Boston College Eagles (31-5-1)
Where: Dunkin Donuts Arena, Providence, RI
When: Friday March 29th, 2024
Puck Drop Time: 2pm ET
How to Watch: Today’s game will be broadcasted and streamed on ESPNU
Live Stats: Live stats will be available here.
How to Follow: Follow the game on X (Twitter) by checking in with our live coverage at @bcinterruption
