How to Watch NCAA Tournament: #1 Boston College vs #20 Michigan Tech

It’s the first round of the 2024 NCAA tournament! The Boston College men’s hockey team stands just four wins away from claiming a national title. The first team they’ll face on their journey is the Michigan Tech Huskies, champions of the CCHA and the 16th overall seed in the tournament field. BC is a heavy -2.5 goal favorite and they are expected to easily win this one, but nothing is ever guaranteed in playoff hockey.

Read our preview of this game and all of our in-depth BC hockey coverage here.

Who: #20 Michigan Tech Huskies (19-14-6) vs #1 Boston College Eagles (31-5-1)

Where: Dunkin Donuts Arena, Providence, RI

When: Friday March 29th, 2024

Puck Drop Time: 2pm ET

How to Watch: Today’s game will be broadcasted and streamed on ESPNU

Live Stats: Live stats will be available here.

How to Follow: Follow the game on X (Twitter) by checking in with our live coverage at @bcinterruption