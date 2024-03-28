Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. Michigan Tech: NCAA Regional Semifinal Preview

Here we go!! After dominating #2 Boston University to win their 12th Hockey East Championship title last week, the Eagles are taking their first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 2021. As the top overall seed, they’ll take on the 16th-seeded Michigan Tech Huskies, the CCHA champions, in the Providence Regional Semifinal.

WHO:

#1 Boston College Eagles (31-5-1) vs Michigan Tech Huskies (19-14-6)

WHERE:

Amica Mutual Pavilion, Providence, RI

WHEN:

Friday, March 29. Puck drops at 2PM.

HOW TO WATCH:

The game will be live on ESPNU.

FOLLOW ALONG:

@bcinterruption and @bc_mhockey on Twitter.

PREVIEW:

The Huskies entered the 2023-24 season picked as the CCHA preseason favorites, but struggled at the first before experiencing a hot second half of the year. Tech defeated Bowling Green and Minnesota State en route to the CCHA tournament final, before clinching the championship with a 2-1 statement win against Bemidji State.

On offense, freshman Isaac Gordon leads the team with 36 points in 39 games, followed by senior Ryland Mosley, who has 33 points in 39 games. Grad student Blake Pietila, a 2023 Mike Richter Award Finalist, is strong in net, with a .920 save percentage and a 2.28 GAA.

The Tech defense was key to their midseason turnaround — a young squad at the beginning of the year led to some growing pains, but once they settled in the Huskies started accumulating more wins. It’s likely they will rely on their defensive corps on Friday, as they did during the CCHA Tournament — their past three games were all defense-heavy, one-goal victories.

The Eagles will have to overcome the Tech defense and Pietila to start their journey to the Frozen Four. Though the stakes are way higher, the Eagles have shown that they can handle it.

Let’s go — roll Eags!