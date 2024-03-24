Gamethread: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs UNLV

The Eagles are in Las Vegas tonight for their second-round NIT matchup against UNLV in what should be an interesting game. The Rebels feature a well-balanced roster, with five players averaging in double figures and athletes at every position. However, amongst the six players averaging at least 23 minutes per game, no one is over 6’9 — which will make the team very switchable on defense, but also present Post with some potentially favorable matchups.

Who: University of Las Vegas Rebels (20-12) vs. Boston College Eagles (20-15)

Where: Dollar Loan Center, Las Vegas, NV

When: Sunday March 24th, 2024

Tip-Off Time: 9:30pm ET

How to Watch: Today’s game will be streamed and broadcasted live on ESPNU

How to Follow: Follow the game on X (Twitter) by checking in with our live coverage at @bcinterruption

We’ll see you at 9:30.