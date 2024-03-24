How to Watch NIT: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs UNLV

On Sunday night, the second round of the NIT will commence when the Boston College men’s basketball team takes on the UNLV Rebels out in the desert. BC has had quite a successful postseason for their standards, winning two games in the ACC tournament, taking Virginia to OT, and then defeating Providence earlier this week in the NIT’s first round. They’ll look to continue that hot streak against UNLV, who are coming fresh off of a big win against Princeton.

Who: University of Las Vegas Rebels (20-12) vs. Boston College Eagles (20-15)

Where: Dollar Loan Center, Las Vegas, NV

When: Sunday March 24th, 2024

Tip-Off Time: 9:30pm ET

How to Watch: Today’s game will be streamed and broadcasted live on ESPNU

How to Follow: Follow the game on X (Twitter) by checking in with our live coverage at @bcinterruption