Boston College Wins Hockey East Championship, Destroys #2 BU

Your Boston College Eagles are the 2023-24 Hockey East Champions, after defeating BU 6-2 with a 4 goal game from Will Smith.

Will Smith put BC up 1-0 with 14:14 to go in the first period on the power play after the Eagles had just killed off a penalty. The Eagles got another power play a couple minutes later, and with 11:23 to go in the first Smith scored again to make it 2-0 BC. Smith’s goals were the only ones scored in the first, and the Eags went into intermission up 2-0.

The Terriers scored first in the second, cutting the BC lead to 2-1 just under 5 minutes into the period. The Eagles got another power play goal late in the period however, with Cutter Gauthier scoring to make it 3-1 BC to end the second.

With 13:14 to go in the third period Ryan Leonard fed Smith a fantastic pass, setting him up for the hat trick and giving BC a 4-1 lead, and Gabe Perrault boosted the lead to 5-1 with a power play goal with just over 8 minutes remaining.

With 7:33 to go Jamie Armstrong was assessed a major penalty, putting BC a man down for 5 minutes. The Terriers scored with 2:43 to go on the major penalty to make it 5-2 BC, but BC killed the remainder of it. Smith scored his fourth of the game on a late empty netter, and BC won the trophy with a 6-2 final score.