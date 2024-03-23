How to Watch Hockey East Championship: #1 Boston College vs #2 Boston University

Oh boy. For the fourth time this season, the Boston College men’s hockey team will face Boston University, and it’s the third time as the #1 and #2 teams in the country. BC swept BU earlier in the regular season, and then BU beat BC in the first round of the Beanpot. But this time the stakes are even higher: the winner takes home the 2024 Hockey East Championship.

College hockey’s greatest rivalry between two teams stacked with NHL talent with a trophy on the line. Are you ready for an incredible night?

Who: #2 Boston University Terriers (26-8-2) vs #1 Boston College Eagles (30-5-1)

Where: TD Garden, Boston, MA

When: Saturday March 23rd, 2024

Puck Drop Time: 7:30pm ET

How to Watch: Tonight’s game will be broadcasted and streamed on NESN and ESPN+ outside of New England

Live Stats: Live stats will be available here.

How to Follow: Follow the game on X (Twitter) by checking in with our live coverage at @bcinterruption