Boston College Men’s Hockey Crushes UMass to Advance to Hockey East Championship

Despite going down early, the Boston College men’s hockey team ended to absolutely destroying UMass in tonight’s Hockey East semifinal and will face the winner of BU/UMass. The Eags defeated the Minutemen by a score of 8-1.

The Minutemen scored first, getting one past Jacob Fowler with 13:27 to go in the first period. The Eagles went on the first power play of the game under a minute later, and Ryan Leonard grabbed a rebound to score and tie the game at 1.

With 5:26 to go in the first, UMass challenge for a major penalty and Mike Posma was sent to the box for 5 minutes. The Eagles had a fantastic penalty kill and the period ended tied at 1.

Just about 5 minutes into the second period, Gabe Perrault, who returned to the ice tonight after missing a chunk of games with an injury, scored from behind the net to put BC up 2-1. BC quickly took a 3-1 lead as Cutter Gauthier set up an absolutely perfect chance for Andre Gasseau.

With just under 4 minutes to go in the second period BC took a 4-1 lead as a Will Smith shot bounced in off the UMass goalie. Seconds later, Gauthier scored his first of the game to make it 5-1.

Exactly 3 minutes into the third period, Aram Minnetian scored with an absolute rocket to increase BC’s lead to 6-1. Just over 2 minutes later Perrault scored his second of the game to make it 7-1 BC, and with 2 and a half minutes to go Gauthier got his second of the game for a final score of 8-1 BC