How to Watch Hockey East Tournament: #1 Boston College vs #12 UMass

On Friday afternoon, the Boston College men’s hockey team will face off against UMass for an in-state battle to determine who will play in the Hockey East championship game on Saturday night. The Eagles are looking to take home their first Hockey East tournament trophy since 2012, while UMass is aiming to win their third Hockey East tournament in four years. BC swept the Minutemen back in early February, but that is certainly no guarantee of future victory, because it’s do-or-die in the playoffs.

Who: Massachusetts Minutemen (20-12-3) vs #1 Boston College Eagles (29-5-1)

Where: TD Garden, Boston, MA

When: Friday March 22nd

Puck Drop Time: 4pm ET

How to Watch: Tonight’s game will be streamed on NESN and ESPN+ outside of New England

Live Stats: Live stats will be available here.

