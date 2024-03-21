Boston College Goaltender Jacob Fowler is a Top-3 Finalist for the 2024 Richter Award

On Thursday afternoon, the three finalists for the Mike Richter Award were announced, and Boston College goalie Jacob Fowler was among the finalists, alongside Wisconsin’s Kyle McClellan and Colorado College’s Kaidan Mbereko. The Richter Award is given annually to college hockey’s best goaltender.

Fowler has had an incredible freshman season, finishing the regular season statistically in the top-10 for Goals Against Average and Save Percentage, all while backstopping the far-and-away best team in the nation. He has kept teams like #2 Boston University, #5 Michigan State, #7 Maine, #8 Quinnipiac, and many others in check, leading Boston College to the top seed in the 2024 NCAA Tournament and giving the Eagles a real shot at contending for their first national championship since 2012. It’s especially incredible the Fowler has achieved these results as a freshman, too. Only one player has previously won the Richter Award as a freshman (Northeastern’s Devon Levi in 2021-22).

The award will be handed out on April 12th during Frozen Four weekend in St. Paul, MN.