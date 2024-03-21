Boston College’s Cutter Gauthier and Will Smith Both Named as 2024 Hobey Baker Award Top-10 Finalists

On Wednesday, the Hobey Baker Memorial Award Foundation announced their top-10 finalists for the 2024 Hobey Baker Award, and two Boston College players were on the list: Cutter Gauthier and Will Smith. The Hobey is given annually to college hockey’s top player, so it makes sense that two of the best players on the nation’s best teams would be finalists.

Will Smith has had an incredible freshman season, leading the entire nation in points while leading the best line on college hockey. Smith has completely lived up to the hype surrounding him after he was taken 4th overall in the 2023 NHL Draft, the highest-ever selection for a Boston College player. His offense has been instrumental to BC’s huge season at the top of the nation.

Cutter Gauthier isn’t far behind Smith himself, statistically. Gauthier leads the nation in goals with 32 and has just six fewer points (52) than his teammate Smith, who leads the nation in that category. What’s so impressive about Cutter’s performance this year is that he’s done it largely without the all-star supporting cast that Smith, Leonard, and Perreault have enjoyed with each other. Andre Gasseau and Oskar Jellvik are certainly very talented players, but Gauthier’s performance on that line has required him to be the absolute offensive focal point, constantly drawing tough defense and being forced to make plays in heavy traffic. He’s excelled at it, which is why he was a finalist for Hockey East Player of the Year and is a likely candidate to be a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award, too.

The Hobey Hat Trick (the three finalists) will be announced on April 4th, and the award itself will be handed out on April 12th during Frozen Four weekend in St. Paul, MN.