JoJo Lacey and Ally VanTimmeren Enter Transfer Portal

This week, senior JoJo Lacey and rising senior Ally VanTimmeren both announced their plans to enter the transfer portal. This follows Dontavia Waggoner and Kaylah Ivey announcing that they both plan to return to Boston College next season.

Lacey had a strong season this year, setting career bests in points (23 against UNC) and steals (7 against Pitt). She scored in the double digits in 9 games, and ended the year with 225 points. Lacey will leave BC with 596 career points, 107 career assists, 290 career rebounds, and 97 career steals.

VanTimmeren, who missed this season with an injury sustained last postseason, started BC a semester earlier than planned due to COVID-19 shutting down high school play. She scored 59 points and grabbed 48 boards in her first 10 games as an Eagle. She showed steady improvement over the next 2 full seasons at BC, and will leave the program with 406 career points and 260 career rebounds.

Coach McNamee’s time at BC has been plagued by transfers, but this year’s departures are less concerning than previous years since BC does have 2 core players who chose to return, unlike previous seasons where the team only saw departures. While this year’s departures could still indicate a cultural issue within the program or a lack of support for the program from the athletic department/school as a whole, they also could just be due to limited scholarships and playing time with Waggoner and Ivey staying and a trio of incoming freshman that includes a pair of 4 star recruits.

We wish Lacey and VanTimmeren the best of luck wherever they end up next!