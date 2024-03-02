Gamethread: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs. Pittsburgh

Boston College men’s basketball will look to earn their 16th win of the season on Saturday night when they take on the Pitt Panthers. BC lost its third game in a row after they blew a second half lead against Virginia earlier this week. The Panthers currently sit at 52nd in KenPom, while the Eagles are nearly 40 spots lower at 91st.

Who: Pittsburgh Panthers (18-10, 9-8) vs. Boston College Eagles (15-13, 6-11)

When: Saturday, March 2nd at 6:00 pm EST

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

How to watch: This game is available on the ACC Network.