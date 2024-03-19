How to Watch NIT: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs Providence College

On Tuesday night, the Boston College men’s basketball team will face off against the Providence Friars in the 2024 NIT, marking the Eagles’ first postseason appearance in six seasons. They are coming fresh off of a small run in the ACC tournament, in which they defeated Clemson and took Virginia to overtime, two teams that are competing in March Madness later this month. Providence College, meanwhile, knocked off #8 Creighton in the Big East tournament before falling to #10 Marquette in the semifinals.

Check out all of our in-depth BC men’s basketball coverage here.

Who: Providence Friars (21-13) vs. Boston College Eagles (19-15)

Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion, Providence, RI

When: Tuesday March 19th, 2024

Tip-Off Time: 7pm ET

How to Watch: Today’s game will be streamed and broadcasted live on ESPNU

How to Follow: Follow the game on X (Twitter) by checking in with our live coverage at @bcinterruption