Boston College Men’s Basketball Earns an NIT Bid and Will Play Providence College

Late on Sunday night, the National Invitation Tournament (NIT) announced its field for 2024, and the Boston College Eagles man’s basketball team found themselves invited to play against Providence College on Tuesday night.

BC made an unexpected run to the ACC Tournament quarterfinals last week, knocking off Clemson and taking Virginia to overtime, two teams that are competing in March Madness later this month. Although their performance was not nearly good enough to earn a bid to the big dance (like NC State managed to pull off), the Eagles performed well enough to earn a postseason appearance in the tournament for teams just below the full NCAA bracket. It’s Boston College’s first postseason tournament appearance since the 2017-18 season when they lost in the first round of the NIT to Western Kentucky.

Their opponent this time around is local rival Providence College. PC made a similar run to BC in their conference tournament, though with a much more impressive upset win over #8 Creighton. The Friars ended up falling to #10 Marquette in the Big East semifinal, though, and failed to qualify for the Big Dance.

PC was 21-13 overall this season, with big wins over Marquette, Wisconsin, and two wins over Creighton. They stumbled a bit towards the end of the regular season, going 1-3 in their last 4 games, but their Big East tournament victory over Creighton should silence any doubters about their ability to show up in big games.

Boston College and Providence College will play on Tuesday March 19th at 7pm on ESPNU. The game will be held in Providence at the Amica Mutual Pavilion.