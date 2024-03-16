How to Watch Hockey East Tournament: #1 Boston College vs Connecticut

The playoffs are finally here! After earning a first round bye, the Boston College men’s hockey team plays its first postseason game of the year tonight against the UConn Huskies in the Hockey East quarterfinals. The winner of this game advances to TD Garden next weekend for the chance to bring home a conference championship. UConn is coming hot off of a big 4-1 win over UVM, and took BC to overtime earlier in the season, so this match-up could get intense.

Who: Connecticut Huskies (15-18-2) vs #1 Boston College Eagles (28-5-1)

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

When: Saturday March 16th

Puck Drop Time: 7:30pm ET

How to Watch: Tonight’s game will be streamed on NESN+ and ESPN+ outside of New England

Live Stats: Live stats will be available here.

