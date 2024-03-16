Kaylah Ivey Will Return to Boston College for Another Season

After Dontavia Waggoner announced her intention to return to Boston College for one more year yesterday, captain Kaylah Ivey also announced her plan to return to the team earlier today. Ivey graduates from BC this year, but was a red shirt junior this season after missing last year due a torn ACL and meniscus.

Like Waggoner, Ivey brings both skill and leadership to this BC team. As the team’s number one playmaker, Ivey led the Eagles with an impressive 191 assists, good for 10th overall in the NCAA. This also puts her in 4th place in program history for single season assists. She made a career high 12 assists in BC’s postseason victory over Clemson. Ivey also scored 143 points for BC this season, including 32 3-pointers.

In her 3 seasons playing for BC, Ivey has 273 career points, 295 career assists, and 125 career rebounds. Despite the fact that she was returning from a major injury, she showed significant improvement in all aspects of her game this season, and one can only consume her skills will continue to improve next year now that she’s got a full season back under her belt.

The fact that BC now has a pair of graduating seniors returning to the program for a fifth year is reassuring about the direction of this program, as in previous years we’ve been reporting on transfers instead.