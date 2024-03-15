Boston College’s Jacob Fowler Named Hockey East Goaltender of the Year

On Friday morning, Hockey East began announcing its major awards for the 2023-24 regular season, and they started by naming Boston College freshman goaltender Jacob Fowler the conference’s best goaltender of the year.

In just his first season in college, Fowler has been a defensive stalwart in net for the best team in the nation, posting top-10 numbers nationally in Goals Against Average and Save Percentage while playing in one of the toughest conferences. He has kept teams like #2 Boston University, #5 Michigan State, #7 Maine, #8 Quinnipiac, and many others in check.

His performance this season has led to him being named a top-10 finalist for the Richter Award, given to the best goaltender in all of college hockey. He’s the only Hockey East goaltender that made the Richter top-10, so it’s no surprise that he took home the conference award in this category.

Congrats, Jacob, on such a great freshman season!