Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. UConn: Hockey East Quarterfinal Preview

Trophy season has begun! The Eagles secured the top seed in the Hockey East playoffs two weeks ago, and clinched their 20th league win last weekend against Merrimack. To open up the postseason, the Eags will be taking on the eighth seeded UConn Huskies at Kelley Rink.

WHO:

#1 Boston College Eagles (28-5-1, 20-3-1 HEA) vs UConn Huskies (15-18-2, 9-14-1 HEA)

WHERE:

Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

WHEN:

Saturday, March 16. Puck drops at 7:30PM.

HOW TO WATCH:

The game will be live on NESN+, and should be streaming on ESPN+ for those outside the New England area.

FOLLOW ALONG:

@bcinterruption and @bc_mhockey on Twitter.

PREVIEW:

The Eagles last took on the Huskies way back in November, defeating them 5-4 in OT before shutting them out 3-0 the next night. Since then, the Huskies are 10-10-1, and are entering this matchup off of a 4-1 octofinal win against Vermont.

On offense, UConn is led by Matthew Wood, who has 26 points in 34 games, followed by Chase Bradley, who has 22 points in 30 games. In net, Arsenii Sergeev and Ethan Haider have gotten around the same number of starts, though Sergeev was in goal on Wednesday against Vermont. Sergeev has a .918 save percentage and a 8-7-0 record over 15 games, while Haider has a .906 save percentage and a 7-11-2 record over 21 games. The Eagles faced both goalies back in November, but will likely see Sergeev in net on Saturday.

Though the Eagles have set themselves up well as the top seed, UConn always brings a fight to Kelley Rink, so this should be a good game. As always, go Eags!