Dontavia Waggoner Will Return to Boston College Next Season

This afternoon, Boston College women’s basketball standout Dontavia Waggoner announced her plans to return to the Heights for one more season. Waggoner, who transferred to BC from NC State after her freshman year, will be a grad student next year.

This is huge for a BC team that competed with some top teams this season, but struggled to pull off ACC victories. Waggoner has been the heart of this team the past two seasons, making major contributions on both offense and defense. Anyone that has watched her play knows that she is going to play fast and aggressive on both sides of the court, and that she’ll inspire her teammates to match her energy.

Waggoner’s return is also reassuring, as BC’s has had a large number of transfers during Coach McNamee’s tenure behind the bench. A star player choosing to remain for her grad year suggests that the staff has figured out any major issue and players have bought into BC’s future success.

As a senior, Waggoner broke the program’s single season steals record (ending the year with 99). She was also named to the ACC All-Defensive team this season. Waggoner was third on the Eagles with 425 points this season, and second with 201 rebounds. She led the Eagles with 111 offensive rebounds and her record setting 99 steals.

With the Eagles, Waggoner currently has 833 career points, 463 career rebounds, 94 career assists, and 200 career steals. Waggoner is currently third on BC’s all-time steals list behind Marnelle Garraud (202) and Ann Odoy (287).

With Waggoner returning, the Eagles are set to return their top 4 scorers from 2023-24: rising junior Teya Sidberry (450), rising senior Andrea Daley (434), Waggoner, and rising junior T’Yana Todd (390).