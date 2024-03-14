Boston College Men’s Hockey Players Honored in Hockey East Regular Season Awards

A collection of Eagles were honored as Hockey East named the 2023-2024 Pro Ambitions All-Rookie Team and six other regular season-long awards on Wednesday, prior to the Hockey East Tournament getting underway.

Freshmen Ryan Leonard, Gabe Perreault, Will Smith, and Jacob Fowler were all named to the All-Rookie Team, with Leonard and Perreault selected unanimously. All four, as we know, have had stellar freshman seasons so far, and have been a huge reason that Boston College is entering the postseason ranked #1 in the conference and in the NCAA.

Smith leads the country in points, with 57 in 34 games, and 43 in 24 Hockey East contests. Perreault has 50 points in 30 games played, and 36 in 20 Hockey East games, while Leonard has 48 points in 34 games and 35 in 24 Hockey East games. Leonard is third in the league for goals scored, while Smith and Perreault are first and third in assists, respectively.

Fowler leads all Hockey East goalies in conference wins with 19 and overall wins with 26 and in save percentage with a .925 in league contests, and overall with a .924.

Senior captain Eamon Powell was named one of the recipients of the Len Ceglarski Sportsmanship Award, given to a player that has demonstrated superior conduct and sportsmanship on and off the ice. Powell has been a great leader for the young team this season, and has been having a strong year on the ice as well.

The Eagles also had a pair of runners-up to the Hockey East statistical awards. Smith was the runner-up to the Hockey East Scoring Champion award, while sophomore Cutter Gauthier was the runner-up to the Hockey East Three Stars Award.

Hockey East will announce the 2023-24 All-Star Teams on Friday, March 15, and then the finalists for the Player, Rookie, and Coach of the Year Awards on Monday, March 18, where the Eagles will likely collect some more honors.

Congrats to all!