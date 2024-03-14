How to Watch ACC Tournament: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs Virginia

The Eagles are red hot! After defeating both the 15-seed Miami Hurricanes and 6-seed Clemson Tigers, the Boston College men’s basketball team has a date with the 3-seed Virginia Cavaliers in the 2024 ACC Quarterfinals. Quinten Post, Claudell Harris, and Jaeden Zackery have all had big games so far in this tournament, so it’s anyone’s guess as to how this next one will turn out. But you know that the Eagles will be playing their gritty style of hustle basketball.

Check out our preview of this tournament and all of our in-depth BC men’s basketball coverage here.

Who: Virginia Cavaliers (22-9) vs. Boston College Eagles (19-14)

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

When: Thursday March 14th, 2024

Tip-Off Time: 9:30pm ET

How to Watch: Today’s game will be streamed and broadcasted live on ESPN

How to Follow: Follow the game on X (Twitter) by checking in with our live coverage at @bcinterruption