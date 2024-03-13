How to Watch ACC Tournament: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs Clemson

On Wednesday night, the Boston College men’s basketball team will play their second round game of the 2024 ACC Tournament against the 6th-seeded Clemson Tigers. BC took care of business as the 11-seed against 15-seed Miami last night, as Quinten Post scored 30 points on the way to a comfortable 81-65 win. But the Tigers are a much tougher match-up than the Hurricanes, having beaten the Eagles in their only game against each other this season, so things could get dicey this time around.

Check out our preview of this tournament and all of our in-depth BC men’s basketball coverage here.

Who: Clemson Tigers (21-10) vs. Boston College Eagles (18-14)

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

When: Wednesday March 13th, 2024

Tip-Off Time: 9:30pm ET

How to Watch: Today’s game will be streamed and broadcasted live on ESPN U

How to Follow: Follow the game on X (Twitter) by checking in with our live coverage at @bcinterruption