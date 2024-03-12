Recap: Quinten Post Scores 30 Points and Leads Boston College to an 81-65 Win Over Miami in the 2024 ACC Tournament

On Tuesday evening, the Boston College men’s basketball team played in the first round of the 2024 ACC Tournament against the Miami Hurricanes. The 11-seed Eagles defeated the 15-seed Canes, 81-65, so they will advance to face the Clemson Tigers in tomorrow night’s second round match-up.

The game began at 7pm after the other first round match-ups, with both offenses immediately finding their shots going in. Boston College’s Quinten Post was on fire to start the game, hitting two three-pointers and getting an And-1 play within the first five minutes. He continued that great play by hitting a couple of hook shots, racking up 13 points before 8 minutes even came off of the clock. He helped the Eagles open up a 13-point run that eventually culminated in a 30-14 lead.

Earl Grant subbed out Quinten Post after about 11 minutes, despite his hot hand, and Miami was able to quickly put up 5 points by driving into the paint, so Grant brought Post right back into the game. From there, both offenses cooled off a bit and they went back and forth fairly evenly. There were more missed shots than made shots for most of the final several minutes, but a couple of timely three-pointers from Jaeden Zackery and Claudell Harris Jr. expanded the Boston College lead to 47-32 at halftime.

Miami came motivated out of halftime, hitting a lot of shots right out of the gate and immediately narrowing the lead down to 56-46 in the first five minutes of the half. But Quinten Post got right back to work in the face of adversity, getting quality looks in the paint and completing a double-double with several minutes still remaining.

The BC lead expanded back to 16 points and the Hurricanes were approaching their last gasp of the season, but they wouldn’t go down without a fight. Miami stormed back to reduce their deficit to just 8 points, but Quinten Post met their energy with a huge swat and then a three-pointer on the other end of the floor. He helped BC fend off the Hurricane attack as the minutes winded down. racking up 30 points and 13 rebounds for the game. BC cruised to a win from there on out, eventually defeating Miami, 81-65.