Boston College’s Quinten Post Earns All-Defense and 2nd Team All-ACC Honors

On Monday afternoon, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced its postseason awards for the 2023-24 season, and Boston College’s star center Quinten Post found himself with two honors: a spot on the ACC all-defense team and the second All-ACC team. The awards were voted on by the ACC’s 15 head coaches and 60 members of the media, who were clearly impressed by QP’s season as the leader of Boston College’s team.

Post’s only postseason award up until this point was when he took home the ACC’s Most Improved Player award last year. He did make an appearance on the All-ACC Tournament 2nd Team in 2022, as well. With 16.6 points per game, 7.9 rebounds per game, and 1.8 blocks per game, Post was one of the ACC’s best scorers and rim protectors this season. He ranked 10th in the ACC in points, 7th in rebounds, 2nd in blocks, 5th in field goal percentage, and 5th in player efficiency rating. It was thanks to Post’s leadership on both ends of the floor that BC was able to win its most games since the 2017-18 season.

A few other Eagles also received votes for various awards, but none of them took home the top prize: