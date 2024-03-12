ACC Tournament Gamethread: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs Miami

On Tuesday evening, the Boston College men’s basketball team will begin their fight for postseason survival when they face off against the Miami Hurricanes in the first round of the 2024 ACC Tournament. BC is the ACC’s 11-seed while Miami is the 14-seed after the two squads has underwhelming seasons in conference play. Miami’s was especially underwhelming, though, considering they made a trip to the Final Four just one season ago. The winner of tonight’s game will face off against Clemson tomorrow night at 9:30pm ET.

Who: Miami Hurricanes (15-16) vs. Boston College Eagles (17-14)

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

When: Tuesday March 12th, 2024

Tip-Off Time: 7pm ET

How to Watch: Today’s game will be streamed and broadcasted live on the ACC Network

