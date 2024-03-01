Preview: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs Pittsburgh

Who: Boston College Eagles (15-13, 6-11) vs. Pittsburgh Panthers (18-10, 9-8)

When: Saturday, March 2nd @ 6:00 PM EST

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

How to watch: This game will be available on the ACCNetwork and ESPN+.

The Eagles lost a close contest to the Virginia Cavaliers on Wednesday night. The Cavaliers have had a roller coaster of a season, but they handed the Eagles their 11th conference loss. The Eagles will attempt to bounce back when Pittsburgh comes to Conte Forum tomorrow night.

Pittsburgh has once again made themselves relevant in the world of college basketball. There were some dark times since Levance Fields and Jamie Dixon were running through the Big East, but Jeff Capel seems to have turned the ship around. Two NCAA tournament wins last year, and a promising chance at a tournament bid this year solidifies their resurgence. This season, Pittsburgh has beaten Duke at Cameron Indoor, but they also have lost 2 of their last 3 games. Hopefully, the Eagles can extend the Panthers downturn.

Pittsburgh is led by redshirt senior, Blake Hinson, who averages 18.5 points per game which is good for third best in the ACC. Hinson played one of his worst games of the year on Tuesday night against Clemson scoring just 6 points on 2 of 9 from the field. The Eagles will need to contain Hinson to have a chance to beat the Panthers. Carlton Carrington and Ishmael Leggett are two other scoring options for the Panthers. Both Carrington and Leggett average between 12 and 13 points per game.

The Eagles have struggled in conference play going just 6-11 with 4 of their 6 wins against the bottom 3 teams in the ACC: Louisville, Notre Dame, and Georgia Tech. Tomorrow is senior day for Mason Madsen, Quinten Post, Jaeden Zackery, and Abe Atiyeh which will add an extra boost for the Eagles. Madsen has averaged just over 15 points per game over his last 7. Hopefully, Madsen can keep his hot streak going and lead the Eagles to Victory over the Panthers.